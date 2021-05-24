Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 435 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.82. 9,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,514. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average is $241.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

