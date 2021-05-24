Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 5,703 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.91. 22,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

