Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 140,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.05. 7,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

