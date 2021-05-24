Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 115,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

