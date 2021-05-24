Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,199 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $27.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,252.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,126. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,150.47. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

