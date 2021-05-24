Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,745 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.91. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,007. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

