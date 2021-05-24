Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

