Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,258 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.