Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.09. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1,788 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% during the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

