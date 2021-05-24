Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $120.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $93.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.
PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
Shares of PLCE stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.