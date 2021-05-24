Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $120.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $93.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

