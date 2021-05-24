Morgan Stanley Boosts American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $33.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,872 shares of company stock worth $3,313,579. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

