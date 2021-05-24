Morgan Stanley Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock remained flat at $$48.68 during midday trading on Monday. 5,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,339. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.