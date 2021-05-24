Morgan Stanley Boosts Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $14.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.57. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

