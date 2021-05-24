Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

