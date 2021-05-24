Morgan Stanley Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SO. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,549. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of The Southern by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

