Morgan Stanley Raises Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $25.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,563. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 721,355 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 436,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

