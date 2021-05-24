Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $567,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average of $247.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

