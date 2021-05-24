Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 2.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.42% of Moody’s worth $792,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 873.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,913,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $5,788,253. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.89. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,592. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day moving average is $290.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

