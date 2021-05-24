Ninety One UK Ltd Has $327.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,681 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.52% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $327,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $230,334,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.92. 7,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

