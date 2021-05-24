Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.22% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $341,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $119.13. 1,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,733. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.