Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 37.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $278.56. 5,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,746. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day moving average of $254.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

