Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY):
5/20/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
5/19/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/12/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/11/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
4/21/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of ONCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.01. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,723. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.
