Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY):

5/20/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

5/19/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

5/12/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

5/11/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

4/21/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Shares of ONCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.01. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,723. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Get Oncolytics Biotech Inc alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.