Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

