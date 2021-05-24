Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 70,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 359,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $79.58. 102,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,339,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

