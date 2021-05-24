Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Gap Up to $67.30

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $71.68. Ormat Technologies shares last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 3,428 shares changing hands.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

