Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $156,883.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,944,608 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

