Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.61

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Perficient by 149.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.