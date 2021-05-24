Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $32.81

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $33.74. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 1,453 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

