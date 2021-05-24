Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 7,910 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 159.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

