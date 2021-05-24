Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sandstorm Gold (SSL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold (TSE: SSL):

5/20/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:SSL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.13. The company had a trading volume of 233,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,567. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.09. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

