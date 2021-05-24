Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,860 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.75. 2,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

