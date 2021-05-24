Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,671. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

