Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $2,484,114.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,311.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

