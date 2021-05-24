Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.33. 296,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

