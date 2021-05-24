Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $318.29. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.93 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.38 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

