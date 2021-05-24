Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,374 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Textainer Group worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

