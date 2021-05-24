Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $14.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $595.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,033,512. The company has a market cap of $573.76 billion, a PE ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $675.81 and a 200-day moving average of $677.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

