Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Energy Fuels worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

UUUU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 47,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,170. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $823.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

