Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,380 shares during the period. BGC Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of BGC Partners worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.45. 27,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.86. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

