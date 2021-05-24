Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 205,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 403,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,064,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

