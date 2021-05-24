Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,584 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,683. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

