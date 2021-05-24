Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 401,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082,965. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

