Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.76 on Monday, hitting $405.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,850. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

