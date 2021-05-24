Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.00

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 280991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16.
In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
