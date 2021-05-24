Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.00

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 280991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Get Roblox alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.