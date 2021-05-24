Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.5% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $79,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 16,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 243.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 191,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,951 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $260.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.56 and a one year high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

