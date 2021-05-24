Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU traded up $13.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.76. 60,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.82. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 429.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,971 shares of company stock worth $78,540,748 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

