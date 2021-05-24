Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $10.75

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

GFI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

NYSE GFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. 90,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

