Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $62.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,464. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

