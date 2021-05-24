Scry.info Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $108,619.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.63 or 0.00908919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.75 or 0.09180980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00083383 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars.

