SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up to $45.52

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.52, but opened at $46.76. SMART Global shares last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,016,623 shares of company stock worth $101,771,960. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SMART Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

