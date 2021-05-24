SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up to $45.52

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.52, but opened at $46.76. SMART Global shares last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62.
In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,016,623 shares of company stock worth $101,771,960. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SMART Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.
About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
